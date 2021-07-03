AVID BIOSERVICES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices last issued its quarterly earnings data on June 28th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Avid Bioservices has generated $0.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.9. Avid Bioservices has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, September 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AVID BIOSERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CDMO)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Avid Bioservices in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Avid Bioservices stock.

View analyst ratings for Avid Bioservices or view top-rated stocks.

GRUPO FINANCIERO GALICIA (NASDAQ:GGAL) EARNINGS ESTIMATES (NASDAQ:GGAL)

IS GRUPO FINANCIERO GALICIA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GGAL)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Grupo Financiero Galicia stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GGAL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

View analyst ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia or view top-rated stocks.

BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:BSET)

Bassett Furniture Industries last announced its earnings results on June 30th, 2021. The reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. Bassett Furniture Industries has generated $0.48 earnings per share over the last year. Bassett Furniture Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BSET)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Bassett Furniture Industries stock.

View analyst ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries or view top-rated stocks.

BRIDGFORD FOODS (NASDAQ BRID) EARNINGS HISTORY BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:BRID)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN BRIDGFORD FOODS? (NASDAQ:BRID)

Wall Street analysts have given Bridgford Foods a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Bridgford Foods wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

View MarketBeat’s top stock picks here.