GLOBAL CORD BLOOD (NYSE CO) EARNINGS HISTORY BY QUARTER (NYSE:CO)

CONSTELLATION BRANDS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands last announced its quarterly earnings data on June 29th, 2021. The reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Its revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands has generated $9.97 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.3. Constellation Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

21 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Constellation Brands in the last twelve months. There are currently 8 hold ratings, 12 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Constellation Brands stock.

CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. – ELETROBRÁS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás last posted its earnings data on May 7th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $666.65 million for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has generated $0.85 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.3. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

AMERICAN NATIONAL GROUP (NASDAQ ANAT) EARNINGS HISTORY BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ANAT)

