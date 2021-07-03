TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:TNP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation last released its earnings data on June 28th, 2021. The shipping company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.12. Tsakos Energy Navigation has generated $1.08 earnings per share over the last year. Tsakos Energy Navigation has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, September 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TNP)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Tsakos Energy Navigation stock.

INVIVO THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ NVIV) EARNINGS HISTORY BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:NVIV)

UTSTARCOM (NASDAQ UTSI) EARNINGS HISTORY BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:UTSI)

TEMPEST THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:TPST)

Tempest Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Tempest Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Tempest Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TEMPEST THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TPST)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tempest Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Tempest Therapeutics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TPST, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

