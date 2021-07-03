HYDROFARM HOLDINGS GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group last posted its earnings data on March 29th, 2021. The reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. The company earned $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.06 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has generated ($0.15) earnings per share over the last year.

IS HYDROFARM HOLDINGS GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HYFM)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock.

SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries last posted its quarterly earnings data on June 29th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries has generated $0.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.3. Schnitzer Steel Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SCHN)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Schnitzer Steel Industries stock.

AFFIMED EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed last released its earnings data on June 30th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed has generated ($0.57) earnings per share over the last year. Affimed has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AFFIMED A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AFMD)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Affimed in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Affimed stock.

XINYUAN REAL ESTATE (NYSE:XIN) EARNINGS ESTIMATES (NYSE:XIN)

