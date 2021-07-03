CARNIVAL CO. & EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & last released its earnings results on June 28th, 2021. The reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.19. Carnival Co. & has generated ($7.47) earnings per share over the last year. Carnival Co. & has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CARNIVAL CO. & A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CCL)

19 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Carnival Co. & in the last year. There are currently 5 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Carnival Co. & stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CCL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BRIACELL THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:BCTX)

BriaCell Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 31st, 2021. The reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. BriaCell Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. BriaCell Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN BRIACELL THERAPEUTICS? (NASDAQ:BCTX)

WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance last announced its quarterly earnings data on June 30th, 2021. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Walgreens Boots Alliance has generated $4.74 earnings per share over the last year. Walgreens Boots Alliance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WBA)

17 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 13 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Walgreens Boots Alliance stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WBA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ADIAL PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ ADIL) EARNINGS HISTORY BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ADIL)

IS ADIAL PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ADIL)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Adial Pharmaceuticals stock.

