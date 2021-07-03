AMBOW EDUCATION EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO)

Ambow Education last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 8th, 2021. The reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.59 million for the quarter. Ambow Education has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Ambow Education has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, September 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN AMBOW EDUCATION? (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO)

Wall Street analysts have given Ambow Education a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Ambow Education wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

View MarketBeat’s top stock picks here.

NATIONAL BEVERAGE (NASDAQ:FIZZ) EARNINGS ESTIMATES (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

IS NATIONAL BEVERAGE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for National Beverage in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” National Beverage stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FIZZ, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

View analyst ratings for National Beverage or view top-rated stocks.

HNI EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:HNI)

HNI last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The company earned $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. Its revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. HNI has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.0.

IS HNI A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HNI)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for HNI in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” HNI stock.

View analyst ratings for HNI or view top-rated stocks.

IRSA PROPIEDADES COMERCIALES (NASDAQ IRCP) EARNINGS HISTORY BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:IRCP)

IS IRSA PROPIEDADES COMERCIALES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IRCP)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “sell” IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock.

View analyst ratings for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales or view top-rated stocks.