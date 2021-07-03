CARNIVAL CO. & EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Co. & last released its quarterly earnings results on June 28th, 2021. The reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.18. Carnival Co. & has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Carnival Co. & has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CARNIVAL CO. & A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CUK)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Carnival Co. & in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Carnival Co. & stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CUK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AKARI THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics last released its earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Akari Therapeutics has generated ($0.54) earnings per share over the last year. Akari Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, September 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AKARI THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AKTX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Akari Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Akari Therapeutics stock.

COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS (NYSE:CCEP) EARNINGS ESTIMATES (NYSE:CCEP)

IS COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CCEP)

17 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock.

PROTAGENIC THERAPEUTICS (OTCMKTS PTIX) EARNINGS HISTORY BY QUARTER (OTCMKTS:PTIX)

