LIVEXLIVE MEDIA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:LIVX)

LiveXLive Media last issued its earnings data on June 27th, 2021. The reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. LiveXLive Media has generated ($0.61) earnings per share over the last year. LiveXLive Media has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LIVEXLIVE MEDIA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LIVX)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for LiveXLive Media in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” LiveXLive Media stock.

View analyst ratings for LiveXLive Media or view top-rated stocks.

SHAW COMMUNICATIONS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications last posted its earnings data on June 29th, 2021. The reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Shaw Communications has generated $0.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.7. Shaw Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SHAW COMMUNICATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SJR)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Shaw Communications in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Shaw Communications stock.

View analyst ratings for Shaw Communications or view top-rated stocks.

ACUITY BRANDS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands last issued its earnings results on June 30th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The company earned $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Acuity Brands has generated $7.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.7. Acuity Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ACUITY BRANDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AYI)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Acuity Brands in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Acuity Brands stock.

View analyst ratings for Acuity Brands or view top-rated stocks.

METAMATERIAL EXCHANGECO (NASDAQ MMAT) EARNINGS HISTORY BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MMAT)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN METAMATERIAL EXCHANGECO? (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Wall Street analysts have given Metamaterial Exchangeco a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Metamaterial Exchangeco wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

View MarketBeat’s top stock picks here.