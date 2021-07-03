HERMAN MILLER EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller last issued its earnings results on June 27th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.80 million. Its revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Herman Miller has generated $3.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.0. Herman Miller has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, September 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HERMAN MILLER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MLHR)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Herman Miller in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Herman Miller stock.

CONSTELLATION BRANDS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands last released its earnings data on April 8th, 2021. The reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Constellation Brands has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.9. Constellation Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:EBR.B)

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 7th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $666.65 million for the quarter. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

CELLECT BIOTECHNOLOGY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:APOP)

Cellect Biotechnology last announced its earnings results on March 29th, 2021. The reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. Cellect Biotechnology has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Cellect Biotechnology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

