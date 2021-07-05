Genius Sports Limited NYSE: GENI is In Parallel Channel

Genius Sport stock take support and resistance in tred line so as per analyses it’s go about $24-to$27

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target and Consensus Rating

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Genius Sports in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 60.46%. The high price target for GENI is $33.00 and the low price target for GENI is $28.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Earnings Information

Genius Sports last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 20th, 2021. The reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $53.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 million. Genius Sports has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Genius Sports has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.