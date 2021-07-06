Earnings and Growth Analysis : Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Earnings results for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 07/06/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The company earned $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has generated ($0.07) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.6. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.12%. The high price target for TV is $19.00 and the low price target for TV is $12.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a dividend yield of 0.55%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will have a dividend payout ratio of 16.00% next year. This indicates that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

In the past three months, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 46.36% of the stock of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV



Earnings for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. are expected to decrease by -3.85% in the coming year, from $0.52 to $0.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. is 21.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.54. The P/E ratio of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. is 21.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 40.21. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a P/B Ratio of 2.03. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

