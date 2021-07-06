Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Earnings results for Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Pure Cycle Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending May 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Pure Cycle last released its earnings data on April 14th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $4.74 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.6. Pure Cycle has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 6th, 2021. Pure Cycle will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 6th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 919-882-2331 with passcode “41695”.

Pure Cycle does not currently pay a dividend. Pure Cycle does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Pure Cycle insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.47% of the stock of Pure Cycle is held by insiders. 63.94% of the stock of Pure Cycle is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Pure Cycle is 17.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.25. The P/E ratio of Pure Cycle is 17.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 28.79. Pure Cycle has a P/B Ratio of 4.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

