Earnings and Growth Analysis : Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH)

Earnings results for Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 07/06/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

Analyst Opinion on Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH)

Dividend Strength: Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Reviva Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH)

In the past three months, Reviva Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 20.60% of the stock of Reviva Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. Only 6.35% of the stock of Reviva Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH



Earnings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.85) to ($0.76) per share. The P/E ratio of Reviva Pharmaceuticals is -3.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Reviva Pharmaceuticals is -3.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 7.73. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

