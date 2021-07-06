Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

Earnings results for SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

SemiLEDS Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending May 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.14.

SemiLEDs last announced its earnings data on April 8th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. SemiLEDs has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

Dividend Strength: SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

SemiLEDs does not currently pay a dividend. SemiLEDs does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

In the past three months, SemiLEDs insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 52.60% of the stock of SemiLEDs is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 7.55% of the stock of SemiLEDs is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS



The P/E ratio of SemiLEDs is -40.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SemiLEDs has a P/B Ratio of 24.92. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

