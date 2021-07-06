Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

Earnings results for SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending May 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.89. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.54.

SMART Global last issued its earnings data on April 5th, 2021. The reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business earned $304 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.57 million. Its revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. SMART Global has generated $1.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.2. SMART Global has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 6th, 2021. SMART Global will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 6th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “4549154”.

Analyst Opinion on SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SMART Global in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $60.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.78%. The high price target for SGH is $65.00 and the low price target for SGH is $55.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SMART Global has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $60.50, SMART Global has a forecasted upside of 25.8% from its current price of $48.10. SMART Global has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global does not currently pay a dividend. SMART Global does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

In the past three months, SMART Global insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $101,689,172.00 in company stock. Only 4.10% of the stock of SMART Global is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH



Earnings for SMART Global are expected to grow by 31.42% in the coming year, from $2.96 to $3.89 per share. The P/E ratio of SMART Global is 75.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.25. The P/E ratio of SMART Global is 75.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 52.05. SMART Global has a P/B Ratio of 4.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

