Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for AZZ Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:AZZ)

Earnings results for AZZ Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending May 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

AZZ last posted its earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business earned $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.67 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AZZ has generated $2.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.7. AZZ has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 9th, 2021. AZZ will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 9th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10157738”.

Analyst Opinion on AZZ Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:AZZ)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AZZ in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.99%. The high price target for AZZ is $50.00 and the low price target for AZZ is $50.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AZZ has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $50.00, AZZ has a forecasted downside of 3.0% from its current price of $51.54. AZZ has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AZZ Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ has a dividend yield of 1.31%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. AZZ has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of AZZ is 32.23%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, AZZ will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.74% next year. This indicates that AZZ will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: AZZ Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:AZZ)

In the past three months, AZZ insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $148,660.00 in company stock. Only 1.65% of the stock of AZZ is held by insiders. 89.08% of the stock of AZZ is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for AZZ are expected to grow by 11.15% in the coming year, from $2.69 to $2.99 per share. The P/E ratio of AZZ is 33.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.94. The P/E ratio of AZZ is 33.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 43.60. AZZ has a P/B Ratio of 2.10. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

