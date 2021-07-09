Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Bridgford Foods Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:BRID)

Earnings results for Bridgford Foods Stock Forecast, Price & News (NASDAQ:BRID)

Bridgford Foods Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 07/09/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Bridgford Foods does not currently pay a dividend. Bridgford Foods does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Bridgford Foods insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $4,044.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 81.60% of the stock of Bridgford Foods is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 6.64% of the stock of Bridgford Foods is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Bridgford Foods is 17.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.95. The P/E ratio of Bridgford Foods is 17.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 59.54. Bridgford Foods has a P/B Ratio of 1.71. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

