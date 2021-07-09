Earnings and Growth Analysis : The Greenbrier Companies Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:GBX)

Earnings results for The Greenbrier Companies Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:GBX)

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) is expected* to report earnings on 07/09/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending May 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.05.

The Greenbrier Companies last released its earnings results on April 5th, 2021. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.64 million. Its revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. The Greenbrier Companies has generated $2.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.2. The Greenbrier Companies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 9th, 2021. The Greenbrier Companies will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 9th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on The Greenbrier Companies Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:GBX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Greenbrier Companies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.21%. The high price target for GBX is $50.00 and the low price target for GBX is $24.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Greenbrier Companies has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Greenbrier Companies Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies pays a meaningful dividend of 2.65%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Greenbrier Companies has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Greenbrier Companies is 51.43%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Greenbrier Companies will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.20% next year. This indicates that The Greenbrier Companies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Greenbrier Companies Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:GBX)

In the past three months, The Greenbrier Companies insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $2,674,500.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.74% of the stock of The Greenbrier Companies is held by insiders. 94.03% of the stock of The Greenbrier Companies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Greenbrier Companies Stock Forecast, Price & News (NYSE:GBX)



Earnings for The Greenbrier Companies are expected to grow by 3,471.43% in the coming year, from $0.07 to $2.50 per share. The P/E ratio of The Greenbrier Companies is 160.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.95. The P/E ratio of The Greenbrier Companies is 160.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 26.52. The Greenbrier Companies has a PEG Ratio of 84.16. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Greenbrier Companies has a P/B Ratio of 0.89. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

