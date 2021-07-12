Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Earnings results for AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending May 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

Analyst Opinion on AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AngioDynamics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.39%. The high price target for ANGO is $32.00 and the low price target for ANGO is $24.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AngioDynamics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.00, AngioDynamics has a forecasted downside of 0.4% from its current price of $28.11. AngioDynamics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics does not currently pay a dividend. AngioDynamics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

In the past three months, AngioDynamics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $83,755.00 in company stock. Only 3.80% of the stock of AngioDynamics is held by insiders. 96.22% of the stock of AngioDynamics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO



Earnings for AngioDynamics are expected to grow by 140.00% in the coming year, from $0.05 to $0.12 per share. The P/E ratio of AngioDynamics is -6.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of AngioDynamics is -6.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. AngioDynamics has a P/B Ratio of 2.33. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

