Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Earnings results for Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 07/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.27.

Artelo Biosciences last issued its earnings data on April 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. Artelo Biosciences has generated ($1.25) earnings per share over the last year. Artelo Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Artelo Biosciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 525.00%. The high price target for ARTL is $7.00 and the low price target for ARTL is $7.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Artelo Biosciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.00, Artelo Biosciences has a forecasted upside of 525.0% from its current price of $1.12. Artelo Biosciences has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Artelo Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. Artelo Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)

In the past three months, Artelo Biosciences insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $9,775.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.34% of the stock of Artelo Biosciences is held by insiders. Only 5.75% of the stock of Artelo Biosciences is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL



Earnings for Artelo Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.41) to ($0.34) per share. The P/E ratio of Artelo Biosciences is -1.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Artelo Biosciences is -1.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Artelo Biosciences has a P/B Ratio of 1.44. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

