Earnings and Growth Analysis : Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Earnings results for Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Aspen Group Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

Analyst Opinion on Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aspen Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 116.05%. The high price target for ASPU is $15.00 and the low price target for ASPU is $13.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Aspen Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.00, Aspen Group has a forecasted upside of 116.0% from its current price of $6.48. Aspen Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Aspen Group does not currently pay a dividend. Aspen Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU)

In the past three months, Aspen Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.30% of the stock of Aspen Group is held by insiders. 54.52% of the stock of Aspen Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU



Earnings for Aspen Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.34) to $0.06 per share. The P/E ratio of Aspen Group is -17.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Aspen Group is -17.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Aspen Group has a PEG Ratio of 2.70. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Aspen Group has a P/B Ratio of 3.38. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here