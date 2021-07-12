Buy, Sell or Hold? before and after EPS results First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Earnings results for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

FIRST REPUBLIC BANK is expected* to report earnings on 07/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.72. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.4.

First Republic Bank last released its quarterly earnings results on April 13th, 2021. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Its revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. First Republic Bank has generated $5.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.4. First Republic Bank has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 13th, 2021. First Republic Bank will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 13th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 719-457-0820 with passcode “3341684”.

Analyst Opinion on First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First Republic Bank in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $161.77, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.82%. The high price target for FRC is $225.00 and the low price target for FRC is $100.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

First Republic Bank has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.15, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $161.77, First Republic Bank has a forecasted downside of 16.8% from its current price of $194.49. First Republic Bank has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank has a dividend yield of 0.45%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First Republic Bank has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of First Republic Bank is 15.15%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First Republic Bank will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.35% next year. This indicates that First Republic Bank will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

In the past three months, First Republic Bank insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 96.16% of the stock of First Republic Bank is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC



Earnings for First Republic Bank are expected to grow by 8.70% in the coming year, from $7.13 to $7.75 per share. The P/E ratio of First Republic Bank is 30.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.54. The P/E ratio of First Republic Bank is 30.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.67. First Republic Bank has a PEG Ratio of 1.56. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. First Republic Bank has a P/B Ratio of 3.28. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here