Must-See Earnings Estimates for: GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG)

Earnings results for GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG)

GoldMining Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 07/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01.

No earning Data

Analyst Opinion on GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GoldMining in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.53, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 222.06%. The high price target for GLDG is $5.75 and the low price target for GLDG is $3.30. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

GoldMining has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.53, GoldMining has a forecasted upside of 222.1% from its current price of $1.41. GoldMining has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG)

GoldMining does not currently pay a dividend. GoldMining does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG)

In the past three months, GoldMining insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.12% of the stock of GoldMining is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG



Earnings for GoldMining are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.04) to ($0.03) per share. The P/E ratio of GoldMining is -23.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of GoldMining is -23.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. GoldMining has a P/B Ratio of 4.26. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here