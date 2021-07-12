Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Earnings results for Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings is estimated to report earnings on 07/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $5.03.

Hingham Institution for Savings last issued its earnings data on April 14th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.11 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1. Hingham Institution for Savings has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Dividend Strength: Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings has a dividend yield of 0.65%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hingham Institution for Savings has been increasing its dividend for 13 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

In the past three months, Hingham Institution for Savings insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 38.66% of the stock of Hingham Institution for Savings is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS



The P/E ratio of Hingham Institution for Savings is 10.12, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.36. The P/E ratio of Hingham Institution for Savings is 10.12, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.69. Hingham Institution for Savings has a P/B Ratio of 2.19. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

