Earnings and Growth Analysis : JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Earnings results for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

J P Morgan Chase & Co is expected* to report earnings on 07/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. last announced its earnings data on April 13th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has generated $8.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 13th, 2021. JPMorgan Chase & Co. will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 13th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $158.65, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.85%. The high price target for JPM is $200.00 and the low price target for JPM is $80.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.” JPMorgan Chase & Co. also publishes sell-side equities research reports and recommendations about other companies, which can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.53, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $158.65, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a forecasted upside of 1.8% from its current price of $155.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays a meaningful dividend of 2.31%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of JPMorgan Chase & Co. is 40.54%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, JPMorgan Chase & Co. will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.18% next year. This indicates that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

In the past three months, JPMorgan Chase & Co. insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,224,636.00 in company stock. Only 0.79% of the stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. is held by insiders. 70.38% of the stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM



Earnings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. are expected to decrease by -9.62% in the coming year, from $13.20 to $11.93 per share. The P/E ratio of JPMorgan Chase & Co. is 12.37, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.54. The P/E ratio of JPMorgan Chase & Co. is 12.37, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.67. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a PEG Ratio of 2.35. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a P/B Ratio of 1.90. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here