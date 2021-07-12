Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Earnings results for Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Loop Industries, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 07/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Loop Industries last released its earnings results on May 31st, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.13. Loop Industries has generated ($0.77) earnings per share over the last year. Loop Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Loop Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.52%. The high price target for LOOP is $15.00 and the low price target for LOOP is $15.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Loop Industries has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.00, Loop Industries has a forecasted upside of 25.5% from its current price of $11.95. Loop Industries has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Loop Industries does not currently pay a dividend. Loop Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP)

In the past three months, Loop Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 62.98% of the stock of Loop Industries is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 13.16% of the stock of Loop Industries is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP



Earnings for Loop Industries are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.69) to ($0.41) per share. The P/E ratio of Loop Industries is -13.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Loop Industries is -13.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Loop Industries has a P/B Ratio of 15.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

