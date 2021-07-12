Wall street estimates Earnings report Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Earnings results for Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 07/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 12th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.00. The company earned $0.67 million during the quarter. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.56) earnings per share over the last year. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 80.89%. The high price target for ORMP is $27.00 and the low price target for ORMP is $17.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Oramed Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.25, Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 80.9% from its current price of $12.30. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Oramed Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Oramed Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 16.10% of the stock of Oramed Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. Only 2.77% of the stock of Oramed Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.75) to ($0.66) per share. The P/E ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals is -19.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Oramed Pharmaceuticals is -19.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 8.79. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

