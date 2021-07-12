Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI)

Earnings results for OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending May 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

OrganiGram last issued its earnings results on April 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. OrganiGram has generated ($0.08) earnings per share over the last year. OrganiGram has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 13th, 2021. OrganiGram will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 13th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for OrganiGram in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.47, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 69.46%. The high price target for OGI is $6.00 and the low price target for OGI is $3.50. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

OrganiGram has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.36, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.47, OrganiGram has a forecasted upside of 69.5% from its current price of $2.64. OrganiGram has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram does not currently pay a dividend. OrganiGram does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI)

In the past three months, OrganiGram insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.58% of the stock of OrganiGram is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI



Earnings for OrganiGram are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.28) to ($0.08) per share. The P/E ratio of OrganiGram is -3.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of OrganiGram is -3.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. OrganiGram has a P/B Ratio of 2.30. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here