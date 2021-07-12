Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

Earnings results for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pepsico, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.32.

PepsiCo last released its earnings results on April 14th, 2021. The reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business earned $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. Its revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has generated $5.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.7. PepsiCo has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 13th, 2021. PepsiCo will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 13th at 8:15 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PepsiCo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $152.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.02%. The high price target for PEP is $169.00 and the low price target for PEP is $130.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PepsiCo has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $152.50, PepsiCo has a forecasted upside of 2.0% from its current price of $149.48. PepsiCo has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo pays a meaningful dividend of 2.88%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. PepsiCo has been increasing its dividend for 49 years. The dividend payout ratio of PepsiCo is 77.90%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, PepsiCo will have a dividend payout ratio of 65.75% next year. This indicates that PepsiCo will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

In the past three months, PepsiCo insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,908,000.00 in company stock. Only 0.14% of the stock of PepsiCo is held by insiders. 70.14% of the stock of PepsiCo is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP



Earnings for PepsiCo are expected to grow by 8.10% in the coming year, from $6.05 to $6.54 per share. The P/E ratio of PepsiCo is 27.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.36. The P/E ratio of PepsiCo is 27.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 59.42. PepsiCo has a PEG Ratio of 3.09. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. PepsiCo has a P/B Ratio of 15.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

