Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR)

Earnings results for Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR)

Score Media and Gaming Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending May 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Score Media and Gaming last released its earnings data on April 13th, 2021. The healthcare company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company earned $4.36 million during the quarter. Score Media and Gaming has generated ($0.08) earnings per share over the last year. Score Media and Gaming has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 13th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Score Media and Gaming in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 143.78%. The high price target for SCR is $50.00 and the low price target for SCR is $44.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR)

Score Media and Gaming does not currently pay a dividend. Score Media and Gaming does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR)

In the past three months, Score Media and Gaming insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR



Earnings for Score Media and Gaming are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.05) to ($0.92) per share. The P/E ratio of Score Media and Gaming is -45.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

