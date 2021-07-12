Earnings and Growth Analysis : Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Earnings results for Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending May 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Simulations Plus last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 11th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.93 million. Simulations Plus has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.7. Simulations Plus has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, July 12th, 2021. Simulations Plus will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, July 12th at 4:15 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Simulations Plus in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $82.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 54.76%. The high price target for SLP is $95.00 and the low price target for SLP is $74.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Simulations Plus has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $82.50, Simulations Plus has a forecasted upside of 54.8% from its current price of $53.31. Simulations Plus has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus has a dividend yield of 0.45%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Simulations Plus has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Simulations Plus is 42.86%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Simulations Plus will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.71% next year. This indicates that Simulations Plus will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

In the past three months, Simulations Plus insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,939,761.00 in company stock. 23.24% of the stock of Simulations Plus is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 66.33% of the stock of Simulations Plus is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP



Earnings for Simulations Plus are expected to grow by 14.81% in the coming year, from $0.54 to $0.62 per share. The P/E ratio of Simulations Plus is 98.72, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.54. The P/E ratio of Simulations Plus is 98.72, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 52.04. Simulations Plus has a PEG Ratio of 6.58. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Simulations Plus has a P/B Ratio of 6.09. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

