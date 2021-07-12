Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

Earnings results for The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) is expected* to report earnings on 07/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $9.57. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $6.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group last released its earnings results on April 13th, 2021. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm earned $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Its revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. The Goldman Sachs Group has generated $34.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.0. The Goldman Sachs Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, July 13th, 2021. The Goldman Sachs Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 13th at 9:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “64774224”.

Analyst Opinion on The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Goldman Sachs Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $388.70, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.56%. The high price target for GS is $497.00 and the low price target for GS is $250.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.” The Goldman Sachs Group also publishes sell-side equities research reports and recommendations about other companies, which can be viewed at this link.

The Goldman Sachs Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $388.70, The Goldman Sachs Group has a forecasted upside of 4.6% from its current price of $371.76. The Goldman Sachs Group has been the subject of 14 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group has a dividend yield of 1.34%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Goldman Sachs Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Goldman Sachs Group is 14.60%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Goldman Sachs Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.88% next year. This indicates that The Goldman Sachs Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

In the past three months, The Goldman Sachs Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.57% of the stock of The Goldman Sachs Group is held by insiders. 71.25% of the stock of The Goldman Sachs Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS



Earnings for The Goldman Sachs Group are expected to decrease by -20.26% in the coming year, from $45.17 to $36.02 per share. The P/E ratio of The Goldman Sachs Group is 7.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.36. The P/E ratio of The Goldman Sachs Group is 7.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.69. The Goldman Sachs Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.51. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

