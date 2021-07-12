How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU)

Earnings results for U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU)

U.S. Gold Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 07/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for U.S. Gold in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 73.75%. The high price target for USAU is $20.00 and the low price target for USAU is $16.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

U.S. Gold has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.00, U.S. Gold has a forecasted upside of 73.7% from its current price of $10.36. U.S. Gold has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU)

U.S. Gold does not currently pay a dividend. U.S. Gold does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU)

In the past three months, U.S. Gold insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.90% of the stock of U.S. Gold is held by insiders. Only 6.42% of the stock of U.S. Gold is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU



Earnings for U.S. Gold are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.07) to ($1.18) per share. The P/E ratio of U.S. Gold is -3.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of U.S. Gold is -3.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. U.S. Gold has a P/B Ratio of 2.68. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here