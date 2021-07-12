Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Earnings results for VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX)

VOXX International Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending May 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.34.

VOXX International last posted its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $162.52 million for the quarter. VOXX International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. VOXX International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, July 12th, 2021. VOXX International will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, July 13th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “4695896”.

Analyst Opinion on VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for VOXX International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 54.87%. The high price target for VOXX is $21.00 and the low price target for VOXX is $21.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX)

VOXX International does not currently pay a dividend. VOXX International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX)

In the past three months, VOXX International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 37.57% of the stock of VOXX International is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 44.56% of the stock of VOXX International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX



The P/E ratio of VOXX International is 12.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.54. The P/E ratio of VOXX International is 12.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 52.03. VOXX International has a P/B Ratio of 0.78. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

