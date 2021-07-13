Earnings and Growth Analysis : Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Earnings results for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/14/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.77. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

Bank of America last posted its earnings results on April 15th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company earned $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Its revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Bank of America has generated $1.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.4. Bank of America has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 14th, 2021. Bank of America will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 14th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bank of America in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.22, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.00%. The high price target for BAC is $46.00 and the low price target for BAC is $30.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.” Bank of America also publishes sell-side equities research reports and recommendations about other companies, which can be viewed at this link.

Dividend Strength: Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America pays a meaningful dividend of 1.80%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Bank of America has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Bank of America is 38.50%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Bank of America will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.71% next year. This indicates that Bank of America will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

In the past three months, Bank of America insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.22% of the stock of Bank of America is held by insiders. 70.17% of the stock of Bank of America is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC



Earnings for Bank of America are expected to grow by 1.93% in the coming year, from $3.11 to $3.17 per share. The P/E ratio of Bank of America is 17.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.46. The P/E ratio of Bank of America is 17.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.71. Bank of America has a PEG Ratio of 1.84. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Bank of America has a P/B Ratio of 1.41. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

