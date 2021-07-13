Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Earnings results for Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/14/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.99. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.5.

Citigroup last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 14th, 2021. The reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm earned $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Its revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has generated $4.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1. Citigroup has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 14th, 2021. Citigroup will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 14th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Citigroup (NYSE:C)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Citigroup in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $79.03, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.81%. The high price target for C is $100.00 and the low price target for C is $45.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.” Citigroup also publishes sell-side equities research reports and recommendations about other companies, which can be viewed at this link.

Dividend Strength: Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Citigroup pays a meaningful dividend of 2.98%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Citigroup has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Citigroup is 41.80%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Citigroup will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.15% next year. This indicates that Citigroup will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Citigroup (NYSE:C)

In the past three months, Citigroup insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.07% of the stock of Citigroup is held by insiders. 75.20% of the stock of Citigroup is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Citigroup (NYSE:C



Earnings for Citigroup are expected to decrease by -10.88% in the coming year, from $9.10 to $8.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Citigroup is 9.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.80. The P/E ratio of Citigroup is 9.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 16.99. Citigroup has a PEG Ratio of 0.94. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Citigroup has a P/B Ratio of 0.80. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

