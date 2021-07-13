Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)

Earnings results for Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/14/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-4.43.

Delta Air Lines last announced its earnings results on April 14th, 2021. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Its revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. Delta Air Lines has generated ($10.76) earnings per share over the last year. Delta Air Lines has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 14th, 2021. Delta Air Lines will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 14th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Delta Air Lines in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.44, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.71%. The high price target for DAL is $73.00 and the low price target for DAL is $30.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines does not currently pay a dividend. Delta Air Lines does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)

In the past three months, Delta Air Lines insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $23,040.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.63% of the stock of Delta Air Lines is held by insiders. 63.72% of the stock of Delta Air Lines is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL



Earnings for Delta Air Lines are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.93) to $4.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Delta Air Lines is -2.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Delta Air Lines is -2.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Delta Air Lines has a P/B Ratio of 17.78. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

