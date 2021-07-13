Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO)

Earnings results for E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/14/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending May 2021.

Analyst Opinion on E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for E2open Parent in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.81%. The high price target for ETWO is $13.00 and the low price target for ETWO is $12.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO)

E2open Parent does not currently pay a dividend. E2open Parent does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO)

In the past three months, E2open Parent insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO



E2open Parent has a P/B Ratio of 0.25. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

