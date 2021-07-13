How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO)

Earnings results for EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO)

EXFO Inc is expected* to report earnings on 07/14/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending May 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

EXFO last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 6th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.95 million. EXFO has generated ($0.03) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.6. EXFO has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 14th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for EXFO in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.40%. The high price target for EXFO is $7.50 and the low price target for EXFO is $4.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

EXFO has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.25, EXFO has a forecasted upside of 5.4% from its current price of $5.93. EXFO has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO)

EXFO does not currently pay a dividend. EXFO does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO)

In the past three months, EXFO insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 20.00% of the stock of EXFO is held by insiders. Only 9.93% of the stock of EXFO is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO



Earnings for EXFO are expected to grow by 32.14% in the coming year, from $0.28 to $0.37 per share. The P/E ratio of EXFO is 593.59, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.46. The P/E ratio of EXFO is 593.59, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.74. EXFO has a P/B Ratio of 1.91. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

