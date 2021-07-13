Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

Earnings results for Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited is expected* to report earnings on 07/14/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

Infosys last announced its earnings data on April 13th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Infosys has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.5. Infosys has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 14th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Infosys in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.97, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.90%. The high price target for INFY is $21.80 and the low price target for INFY is $14.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys pays a meaningful dividend of 1.59%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Infosys has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Infosys is 55.74%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Infosys will have a dividend payout ratio of 44.16% next year. This indicates that Infosys will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

In the past three months, Infosys insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 22.42% of the stock of Infosys is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 16.04% of the stock of Infosys is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Infosys (NYSE:INFY



Earnings for Infosys are expected to grow by 11.59% in the coming year, from $0.69 to $0.77 per share. The P/E ratio of Infosys is 34.51, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.46. The P/E ratio of Infosys is 34.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 51.74. Infosys has a PEG Ratio of 3.08. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Infosys has a P/B Ratio of 8.49. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

