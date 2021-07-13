Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX)

Earnings results for Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 07/14/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Lexaria Bioscience last posted its earnings data on April 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business earned $0.19 million during the quarter. Lexaria Bioscience has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Lexaria Bioscience has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX)

Dividend Strength: Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX)

Lexaria Bioscience does not currently pay a dividend. Lexaria Bioscience does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX)

In the past three months, Lexaria Bioscience insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.50% of the stock of Lexaria Bioscience is held by insiders. Only 6.24% of the stock of Lexaria Bioscience is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX



Lexaria Bioscience has a P/B Ratio of 8.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

