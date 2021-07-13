Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Earnings results for Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Vidler Water Resources, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 07/14/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Vidler Water Resources last released its quarterly earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $2.93 million during the quarter. Vidler Water Resources has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.4. Vidler Water Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Dividend Strength: Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Vidler Water Resources does not currently pay a dividend. Vidler Water Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR)

In the past three months, Vidler Water Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.70% of the stock of Vidler Water Resources is held by insiders. 64.22% of the stock of Vidler Water Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR



The P/E ratio of Vidler Water Resources is 20.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.46. The P/E ratio of Vidler Water Resources is 20.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 29.33. Vidler Water Resources has a P/B Ratio of 1.41. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

