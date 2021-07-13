Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Earnings results for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company is expected* to report earnings on 07/14/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.97. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.66.

Wells Fargo & Company last released its earnings data on April 13th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business earned $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Wells Fargo & Company has generated $0.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.5. Wells Fargo & Company has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 14th, 2021. Wells Fargo & Company will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 14th at 11:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “4381268”.

Analyst Opinion on Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Wells Fargo & Company in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.55, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.87%. The high price target for WFC is $60.00 and the low price target for WFC is $30.00. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.” Wells Fargo & Company also publishes sell-side equities research reports and recommendations about other companies, which can be viewed at this link.

Wells Fargo & Company has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.61, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.55, Wells Fargo & Company has a forecasted upside of 0.9% from its current price of $44.16. Wells Fargo & Company has been the subject of 12 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company has a dividend yield of 0.91%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Wells Fargo & Company has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Wells Fargo & Company is 72.73%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Wells Fargo & Company will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.11% next year. This indicates that Wells Fargo & Company will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

In the past three months, Wells Fargo & Company insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.06% of the stock of Wells Fargo & Company is held by insiders. 69.18% of the stock of Wells Fargo & Company is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC



Earnings for Wells Fargo & Company are expected to decrease by -8.16% in the coming year, from $3.92 to $3.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Wells Fargo & Company is 30.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.80. The P/E ratio of Wells Fargo & Company is 30.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 16.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a PEG Ratio of 1.10. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Wells Fargo & Company has a P/B Ratio of 1.11. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

