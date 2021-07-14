Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Earnings results for Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems is expected* to report earnings on 07/15/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending May 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

Aehr Test Systems last posted its earnings data on April 7th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Aehr Test Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 15th, 2021. Aehr Test Systems will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 15th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Dividend Strength: Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Aehr Test Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

In the past three months, Aehr Test Systems insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 19.50% of the stock of Aehr Test Systems is held by insiders. 20.57% of the stock of Aehr Test Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR



The P/E ratio of Aehr Test Systems is -12.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Aehr Test Systems has a P/B Ratio of 4.80. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

