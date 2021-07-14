Earnings and Growth Analysis : Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Earnings results for Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/15/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Alcoa last released its earnings results on April 14th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The company earned $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Its revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Alcoa has generated ($1.16) earnings per share over the last year. Alcoa has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 15th, 2021. Alcoa will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 15th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10157542”.

Analyst Opinion on Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alcoa in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.44, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.12%. The high price target for AA is $50.00 and the low price target for AA is $17.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Alcoa has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $37.44, Alcoa has a forecasted upside of 5.1% from its current price of $35.62. Alcoa has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa does not currently pay a dividend. Alcoa does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

In the past three months, Alcoa insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,127,456.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Alcoa (NYSE:AA



Earnings for Alcoa are expected to grow by 2.07% in the coming year, from $4.84 to $4.94 per share. The P/E ratio of Alcoa is -86.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Alcoa is -86.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Alcoa has a P/B Ratio of 1.32. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here