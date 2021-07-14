Earnings and Growth Analysis : American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Earnings results for American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/15/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Apr 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19.

Analyst Opinion on American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American Outdoor Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.43%. The high price target for AOUT is $44.00 and the low price target for AOUT is $18.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

American Outdoor Brands has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.67, American Outdoor Brands has a forecasted downside of 8.4% from its current price of $33.49. American Outdoor Brands has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)

American Outdoor Brands does not currently pay a dividend. American Outdoor Brands does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)

In the past three months, American Outdoor Brands insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 66.00% of the stock of American Outdoor Brands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT



Earnings for American Outdoor Brands are expected to decrease by -1.48% in the coming year, from $2.03 to $2.00 per share.

