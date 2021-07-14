may delivered a positive earnings surprise American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)

Earnings results for American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)

American River Bankshares is estimated to report earnings on 07/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.3.

American River Bankshares last posted its earnings results on April 18th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. American River Bankshares has generated $1.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.8. American River Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for American River Bankshares in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)

American River Bankshares pays a meaningful dividend of 1.56%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. American River Bankshares has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of American River Bankshares is 23.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, American River Bankshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.44% next year. This indicates that American River Bankshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)

In the past three months, American River Bankshares insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.20% of the stock of American River Bankshares is held by insiders. 48.34% of the stock of American River Bankshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)



Earnings for American River Bankshares are expected to decrease by -0.69% in the coming year, from $1.45 to $1.44 per share. The P/E ratio of American River Bankshares is 12.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.96. The P/E ratio of American River Bankshares is 12.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.72. American River Bankshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.15. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

