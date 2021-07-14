Earnings results might Drive Its Stock Price BancFirst (NYSE:BANF)

Earnings results for BancFirst (NYSE:BANF)

BancFirst Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 07/15/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.63.

Analyst Opinion on BancFirst (NYSE:BANF)

Dividend Strength: BancFirst (NYSE:BANF)

BancFirst pays a meaningful dividend of 2.26%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. BancFirst has been increasing its dividend for 19 years.

Insiders buying/selling: BancFirst (NYSE:BANF)

In the past three months, BancFirst insiders have sold 3,987.71% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $72,020.00 in company stock and sold $2,943,968.00 in company stock.

