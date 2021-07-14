How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Earnings results for Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/15/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending May 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.35.

Analyst Opinion on Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cintas in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $382.71, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.46%. The high price target for CTAS is $411.00 and the low price target for CTAS is $333.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cintas has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $382.71, Cintas has a forecasted upside of 0.5% from its current price of $380.98. Cintas has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas has a dividend yield of 0.77%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cintas has been increasing its dividend for 37 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cintas is 36.99%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cintas will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.27% next year. This indicates that Cintas will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS)

In the past three months, Cintas insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $519,950.00 in company stock. Only 15.80% of the stock of Cintas is held by insiders. 63.04% of the stock of Cintas is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS



Earnings for Cintas are expected to grow by 4.38% in the coming year, from $9.82 to $10.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Cintas is 41.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.96. The P/E ratio of Cintas is 41.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 38.40. Cintas has a PEG Ratio of 3.74. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Cintas has a P/B Ratio of 12.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here