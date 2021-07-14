worth buying post Earnings results? Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)

Earnings results for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is expected* to report earnings on 07/15/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.71.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación last released its quarterly earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The transportation company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The business earned $311 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has generated ($0.87) earnings per share over the last year. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 15th, 2021. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 16th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.35, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.15%. The high price target for VLRS is $30.00 and the low price target for VLRS is $12.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.35, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a forecasted upside of 2.1% from its current price of $21.88. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación does not currently pay a dividend. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)

In the past three months, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 53.47% of the stock of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS



Earnings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.08) to $0.54 per share. The P/E ratio of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación is -14.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación is -14.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a P/B Ratio of 7.54. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here